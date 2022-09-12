Special ceremony to formally announce beginning of King's reign held in Bedford

The proclamation for the accession of King Charles III was read out twice in Bedford yesterday (September 11).

The two ceremonies followed the Official Proclamation of the new sovereign held at St James’ Palace on Saturday.

Bedford’s mayor, Dave Hodgson

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousanda, said: “Welcome to all of you who have come here today to witness a special moment in our history, to hear the proclamation of accession of our new king, King Charles III.

“We are gathered because of the death of our wonderful Queen Elizabeth II, who gave to this nation, the Commonwealth and indeed the world, a lifetime of service.

“She was our strength, she was our rock, and we will miss her,” she said.

Following a two minutes’ silence, Lady Jane Clifford, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, said: “Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given to our country’s longest-serving monarch.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousanda

“Today’s ceremony marks the formal proclamation to the people of the county of Bedfordshire of the beginning of our new king’s reign.”

The proclamation was then given by the High Sheriff, followed by a prayer lead by the Bishop of Bedford, Right Reverend Richard Atkinson.

At the end of the ceremony, the High Sheriff presented copies to mayor and chairman of boroughs and districts within Bedfordshire so that they “in their turn” may read the proclamation in their own communities.