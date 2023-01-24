Smiles help Millbrook driver training business raise thousands of pounds for charity

A Millbrook-based driver training business is set to donate £3,000 to good causes after a year of fundraising.

Since 2019, CAT Driver Training has given over £10,000 to six different charities. And this year it has raised £1,863.06 for Alder Hey Children’s Charity and £1,258.40 for Mission Motorsport.

CAT owners, Jo and Colin Hoad say they have always looked to give back and support charity. In 2019 they started a new initiative nicknamed ‘CAT Smiles’. Every time a client agrees to have their photo taken for social media; CAT donates £5 to a custom smashable charity pot.

Sam Klein undertook a performance driving course and was chosen at random to chose the benefiting charity.

Jo said: “Just before Christmas it was our pleasure to reveal the 2022 ‘CAT Smiles’ total. Facebook followers tuned in to our live broadcast as I smashed the pot, revealing the total sum raised.

"Each client participating in the initiative was put into a draw to decide who would choose the receiving charity. Sam Klein was the happy decision-maker. His choice was Alder Hey Children’s Charity, a cause with personal meaning.

Sam Klein said: “I have chosen to donate the money to Alder Hey as when I was around three years old, I had PDA which is where the heart needs a new valve. The care given to me and my parents was faultless. As this was a traumatic time for myself and my family, the staff and surgeons could not do more to put as ease, but also the severity of other patients’ conditions really showed the love, care and support this hospital and their staff give to others. Having this opportunity, there is no other charity I felt fitting for this donation other than Alder Hey!”

Alder Hey Children’s Charity raises vital funds for Alder Hey Children's Hospital. The charity is currently appealing for support to build a specialist neonatal unit for poorly newborns.

In addition to their client photo initiative, CAT Driver Training identified an additional opportunity to give back using a book they wrote for Track Day enthusiasts.

Jo continued: “After supporting Mission Motorsport for a number of years, we’ve witnessed first-hand the benefit of their inspirational work, supporting veteran soldiers. In 2021 we launched CAT’s first publication - ‘Your Track Day Guide’. It was always our plan to donate the profits of this book to a worthy cause - Mission Motorsport felt like the natural choice.

"It’s our pleasure to continue donating the sales of our book to such a worthy cause. The total £1258.40 raised comprises all profits from book sales on Amazon, as well as copies purchased by clients directly at CAT HQ. A second Charity Pot contained the full value of these direct purchases, gifted by CAT.”