Slimmer who lost over 5 stones to help others at new Kempston group

A Kempston woman who lost over 5 stone 8.5lbs is set to lead her own group for slimmers in the town.

Michelle Black, who lost the weight through her local Slimming World group, is set to help others receive the same care and support she has received by becoming a consultant.

Michelle Black

She joined the group in 2015 because she was very unhappy with her weight which had increased over the years.

She said: “My way of thinking was who cares? I had very low self-esteem and felt absolutely rubbish, but at the same time, didn’t know what to do about it. Then I met my consultant at a fun day in Kempston. She was so warm and friendly, and I decided to give the group a go, and I haven’t looked back since.”

Michelle was nervous about going along on that first evening, but she didn’t need to be. She said: “Group is empowering and uplifting, you get support and motivation. You are with likeminded people who understand the issues surrounding food and weight. My consultant was very supportive and non-judgmental.”

In her first week she lost 11lbs.

Michelle is now hoping that by becoming a consultant she can guide and support others to achieve the results she has. She added: “By going to Slimming World I am a much more confident and outgoing person and I feel totally different. I have much more energy and motivation to do things, I walk more, and I am not as tired as I used to be. Clothes that were once off limits, now look and feel great on me.”

Michelle will be taking over the Kempston Monday evening Slimming World group that meets weekly from July 16, at 5.30pm and 7.30pm in the Centenary Hall. Contact Michelle on 07595 518638 or just turn up at the group.