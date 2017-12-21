Slimmer hits Christmas target and helps charity

A super slimmer from Bedford who hit his Christmas target has had his beard shaved off and raised around £1,000 to help families facing crises.

Neil Cox began trimming down last August, having joined Slimming World, and has lost just over 4 stones in weight while .

Neil Cox

His deadline day of December 14 arrived and Neil had his beard shaved off at Just Jeeves in Bedford, raising funds for the FACES charity, which offers practical and emotional support to families under stress. They recruit and train volunteers who work alongside one of their practitioners in delivering a unique menu of tailored services directly to a family, in their own home.

Neil, who plans to lose a total of over 6 stones, said: “Having now raised about £1,000 for the FACES charity I am proud of myself which is not a feeling I am used to. FACES are facing a hard battle to continue their vital work due to funding cut backs being imposed on them and I hope my efforts and the generosity of the sponsors helps out.

Losing 4 stone in 20 weeks has at times been a very hard task and one thing really helped. The first night I asked people for sponsorship, Karen, one of the group’s target members, gave me the money straight away and said she had confidence in me doing it.

“I pinned that money to my notice board and when it got tough it was there to remind me to keep on the right path.”

Neil says his biggest challenge will be to keep the weight off and added: “I would urge any overweight men in particular or women who are feeling like they need to make a positive change in their lives to get down to a Slimming world group and get some support.”

Neil attends meetings at Castle Lower School, Goldington Road, every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.