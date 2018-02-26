Slimmer from Flitwick wears her first dress in 19 years after shedding 7 stones

A Flitwick woman has worn her first dress in 19 years after losing more than 7 stones in weight.

Jen Phillips shed the pounds during a Weight Watchers programme and can finally wear a dress – the last time she wore one was on her wedding day 19 years ago.

Jen said: “I was asked to be godmother to a friend’s daughter, along with two of my friends. They were discussing excitedly what they were going to wear and my heart sank. I wanted to wear a dress and needed to lose weight – I’d not worn a dress since my wedding 19 years previously.

“The christening was about 10 weeks away and in those first 10 weeks I lost 2 stone and wore a dress for the first time and loved it. I had got the bug and set myself small goals, things I wanted to lose a certain amount of weight for and that’s how I did it. I am now absolutely thrilled to have reached the weight I set out to achieve and I’ve never felt better.”

Marisol Sanchez runs two meetings a week, on Saturdays at 9.30am, at St Andrew’s Church, Windmill Road, Flitwick, and Tuesdays at 7.30pm, at Toddington Methodist Church.

Jen, a member at the Toddington group, added: “Marisol Sanchez is a real inspiration to me and the other members in our meeting. I am enjoying the freedom and flexibility of WW Flex and looking forward to maintaining my healthy lifestyle on this new programme.”