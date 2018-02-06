Sleep out night for Bedford nursery worker helps dementia charity

A nursery worker from Bedford braved the winter cold to sleep rough for one night to help a dementia charity.

Lavenders Day Nursery worker Jessica D’Arcy spent a night outdoors to help raise more than £12,000 so far for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Emerging from a sleeping bag on flattened cardboard boxes, the deputy manager of the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ day nursery in Bushmead Avenue, said the challenge had also highlighted the plight of the homeless at this time of the year.

Jessica joined over 100 colleagues from sister day nurseries in the employee owned Childbase Partnership for the annual ‘Big Sleep Out’ fundraising event.

Jessica, who also took part last year, said: “One cold, uncomfortable night is nothing compared with the good that can be achieved with the money raised. We all know someone who is living with dementia, so whatever the night brings I am here until morning.”

She thanked colleagues, nursery parents and friends and family for their generous support for all charity fundraising at the nursery but particularly for ‘the Big Sleep Out’.

The Alzheimer’s Society has been adopted by Lavenders Day Nursery for a year-long fund-raising drive.

Georgie Davies from Alzheimer’s Society’s fundraising team said: “It’s incredible to see the team braving the cold January weather to show their support and raise money for the society. The money raised by the ‘Big Sleep Out’ will help provide vital information and support for people affected by dementia.”