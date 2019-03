Expect long traffic delays on the M1 in Bedfordshire this morning after a collision between two lorries.

Three lanes are now closed and there is queueing traffic for 6 miles.

The M1 Smart motorway works between junctions 16 and 13 have been criticised for being too dangerous. Editorial image only.

The incident is on the M1 Northbound from J13 A421 Bedford Road (Bedford/Milton Keynes South) to J14 A509 (Milton Keynes) in the roadworks area.