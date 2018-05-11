Six governors at school threatened with closure resign

A village school which is threatened with closure has had all but one of its governors resign.

Shelton Lower School is subject to a consultation by Central Beds Council, amid concerns that projected pupils numbers will mean the school is no longer viable.

And all but one of the school’s seven governors resigned at a meeting two weeks ago.

Councillor Robert Morris, who is the only remaining governor, said that the other governors had all given their reasons at the meeting, but these could not be revealed until the minutes from the meeting had been agreed.

Cllr Morris added that he had only been a governor for five months, and that the other governors supported him staying in the role as he had only been brought in to help the school with its data protection.

Headteacher Sue Welbourn is on sick leave and was unavailable to comment.

A council spokesman said: “As the local authority we are supporting the remaining governing body.”