Sign making company in Kempston has a new owner

A business producing signs in Kempston has a new owner.

Signs and graphics franchise, Signs Express, welcomes Rob Weall as the new owner of its long-standing centre, following the purchase of the business which has been established since 2006.

Based on Woburn Road Industrial Estate, Rob will be working alongside the highly skilled team already in place and continue to produce innovative signage solutions whilst expanding the existing customer base.

The business purchase has seen the immediate strengthening of the team with the recruitment of Steve Coleman as centre manager and further sign making staff support being appointed to cope with increasing demand.

Rob said: “The signs and graphics market is a thriving industry as signage is such an important part of marketing a business. There are so many materials and finishes available, we’re able to supply solutions for every budget and need – from a sole trader wanting to advertise their business on the road with van graphics to multiple signs across a large production site. No two days are the same for us which makes it a very interesting business to be involved in. We’ve got some exciting plans for the future and I cannot wait.” One of the first major projects the new management team were involved in was the successful delivery of complete new signage ready for the spring season for Woburn Safari Park. New entrance signs and attractive pictorial wayfinding signage help direct visitors to the popular attraction and attractive window graphic displays featuring some of the species in the park adorn various buildings in the park. The new graphics even included a ‘tiger skin’ wrap on the refreshments stand, adding to the whole ambiance of the safari park.

Jonathan Bean, managing director of Signs Express Ltd, was delighted to welcome Rob to the ever-expanding Signs Express family.

He said: “We are really excited that Rob has joined us by becoming the franchisee for our Kempston centre and continuing the great work of the previous owners. With a strong commercial background, having previously run his own company, as well as working for some of the largest transportation and logistics companies in the World, Rob is well equipped to make a success of Signs Express. We wish him all the best and extend a warm welcome to him from our network.”

Signs Express prides itself on its excellent attention to detail and customer service, along with a wide range of signs and graphics solutions which is unrivalled in the region.