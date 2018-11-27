Sickening video selling trophy hunters the chance to shoot the famous stags at Woburn Abbey Deer Park sparks calls for Parliamentary inquiry

A sickening pre-Christmas video selling trophy hunters the chance to shoot the famous stags at Woburn has sparked calls for a Parliamentary inquiry.

WARNING: Video contains distressing footage of deer being shot and killed

The beautiful stags at Woburn Abbey Deer Park

The advertising film by International tour operator Europe Hunts shows the hunters taking aim and the deer falling to the ground bleeding.

Then the camera pans to a dinner table where the hunters are feasting on venison.

Woburn Abbey Deer Park is owned by the Duke of Bedford and is one of the largest conservation parks in Europe.

Last month the park hit the headlines when an overseas tour company offered clients a chance to pay £6,965 to shoot one of Woburn’s “grade A” Père David’s deer - a species the previous Duke saved from extinction.

Park bosses refused to deny the shoots were on the Woburn Abbey Estate but stated the need for an “annual cull” to control the population.

Now the new Europe Hunts video clearly shows shots of Woburn village - including Old St Mary’s Church and the Longs hotel and Inn, which it advertises as a place for the hunters to stay.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Against Trophy Hunting (BATH),slammed the deer shoots as “sickening” and said “This is a disgrace and should be investigated by Parliament. It is utterly wrong that international hunters are coming here to kill stags which have been bred for their magnificent antlers.”

The group has launched a petition on Change.org for Woburn Estates to end the trophy hunting immediately.

At least six deer are shown being shot by the trophy hunters on the video.