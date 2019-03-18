Showcase menus unveiled at Paris House in Woburn

Award-winning chef Phil Fanning has launched of a series of showcase menus to celebrate five years ownership of the fine dining restaurant Paris House in Woburn.

Phil and his wife Claire took ownership of Paris House in 2014 and have built a thriving business.

Paris House

Phil said: “Time flies when you’re having fun. We’ve loved every minute. In five years, we’ve refurbished the whole restaurant, grown a fabulous kitchen garden, built a strong and happy team and made some strong and lasting relationships with our customers.”

Phil Fanning is considered to be one of the brightest culinary talents and head chefs in the country, commanding a respected standing amongst his peers and critics for innovation and creative use of Japanese cooking techniques to refine and deliver exceptional and unmistakably British food.

Phil and Claire are celebrating their birthday by offering five showcase menus designed as a celebration of their favourite ingredients, their very best suppliers and specialities of the house.

The menus will run alongside their normal tasting and a la carte menus and will change each month from now until the summer. All menus must be pre-booked and paid for at point of booking.

The menus include:

March – Fish & Shellfish Showcase- £79 per head

https://www.parishouse.co.uk/events/fishmenu/

Paris House may be about as far as one can get from the sea, but this is a tiny island, and they have wonderful seafood suppliers, so serve fabulous fresh fish. This menu will be 5 delicious courses celebrating the very best of the sea.

April – Just Desserts Showcase - £79 per head

https://www.parishouse.co.uk/events/justdessertsmenu/

A five course menu consisting of – you’ve guessed it – just desserts. Paris House is known for their expertise in the sweet stuff, so here’s a chance to go for all-out decadence. Ignore the diet, choose the trousers with the elasticated waist and join them for a month of YUM.

May – Crab Showcase - £79 per head

https://www.parishouse.co.uk/events/crabmenu/

One of Chef Fanning’s favourite ingredients: crab. So rarely available at top quality freshness on the high street, here’s your chance to enjoy five wonderful courses of this fabulous beast for a whole month.

June – Great British Menu Showcase - £79 per head

https://www.parishouse.co.uk/events/greatbritishmenu/

Celebrating the start of summer and all the wonderful produce this country has to offer, these are Phil’s top 5 Great British ingredients starring in Great Paris House Creations. Asparagus from England, Lamb from Wales, Berries & Shellfish from Scotland, Beef from Ireland and Jersey cream from the Channel Islands – all given the very best Paris House treatment.

July – An Afternoon Tea Birthday Party - £40 per head with Champagne upgrade available on the day

https://www.parishouse.co.uk/events/5th-birthday-afternoon-tea-party/

All this has to culminate in something! Woburn is the home of Afternoon Tea (introduced by the 7th Duchess of Bedford to fill the hours while the Duke was out hunting), so what better way to end the Paris House celebrations than with a Birthday Tea Party on Sunday 7th July.

Phil says: “ We’d love guests to join us for some or all of these menus – we’re hoping there’s something for everyone. There are some Paris House classics in there as well as some brand new dishes that we hope will become new favourites. A set of menus showcasing the very best of what we do seemed the obvious way to celebrate all that we’ve achieved in the last five years.”

Bookings can be made on 01525 290692. Visit www.parishouse.co.uk