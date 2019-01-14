Shoplifter jailed for spate of theft from shops in Bedford

A 27-year-old man, who committed a spate of thefts from shops in Bedford, has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Jerome Trim, of no fixed address, was previously issued with a Retail Exclusion Order in October after reports of persistent shoplifting and aggressive begging.

The order banned him from entering a number of shops and stores in the town centre for 12 months as part of the Bedford Bid Exclusion Scheme.

Trim was arrested on December 30, having committed further shoplifting offences in the town centre and therefore breaching his order. He was subsequently charged with four counts of burglary, as he entered the stores as a trespasser.

PCSO Daniel James, from the Bedford Urban Community Policing team, said: “Trim has been causing a nuisance amongst retailers in Bedford town centre for some time, which is why he was issued with a Retail Exclusion Order.

“Having breached this order within such a short time period, I am pleased that Trim was given a custodial sentence and he now has time to reflect on his actions. I hope this sentence will also deter others from thinking that shoplifting is acceptable behaviour.”