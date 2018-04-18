Sex assault reported at Bedford nightclub

A woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by a man at the Vogue Nightclub in Bedford.

The alleged incident took place in a public stairwell just after 3am on Sunday morning (April 15).

Detective Inspector Jackie Dadd, who is investigating for Bedfordshire Police, said: “I would urge anyone who was in Vogue Nightclub between 3am and 4am and saw anything relating to this incident to get in touch with us as it might help with our investigation and identify the offender.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Icicle.

You can also give information via the Bedfordshire Police website or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, and you will never need to go to court.