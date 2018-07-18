Severe weather warning issued with a risk that high temperatures could trigger heavy showers and thunderstorms

Thunderstorms and heavy showers could hit our area on Friday afternoon and into the evening, according to the Met Office.

A yellow severe weather warning has been issued for our area and much of the South East by the Met Office this morning.

Thunderstorm warning

The warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms is in place from 2pm Friday (July 20) until midnight.

The Met Office warning reads: “High temperatures may set off some heavy showers and thunderstorms, which in some places could be slow-moving and persistent, bringing a risk of flooding.

“Should they develop, in the heaviest showers some places could see 30mm of rain in an hour, which would likely bring flooding impacts particularly should this fall on an urban area.

“There would also be a smaller chance of impacts from lightning strikes. As is the nature of showers, many places will miss them altogether, and it is not possible to say precisely where they will occur, but the warning area highlights the region at greatest risk.”