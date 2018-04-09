Senior surveyor appointed at Bedford property agency

A property agency has made a senior promotion at its Bedford office as the firm continues to go from strength to strength.

Fisher German has promoted Matthew Ayres from its rural team to senior surveyor.

Matthew, who has 20 years’ experience in the sector, joined Fisher German LLP in 2015 following the firm’s merger with Warmingtons.

He leads the agri-business sector for the south central region and advises mainly private clients on a variety of property and rural consultancy matters including sales and lettings, management, agricultural support schemes, local taxation, valuation, planning, agricultural occupancy conditions, landlord and tenant matters, compensation and compulsory purchase.

Matthew said: “This promotion gives me an exciting further opportunity to enhance on previous professional experiences, to grow the rural sector from the Bedford office and on a wider scale to develop the Fisher German brand geographically.”

Charles Meynell, senior partner, said: “We have announced a total of 14 promotions across Fisher German, which demonstrates the strength of the firm.

“This is a well-deserved promotion for Matthew, who has contributed to the continued growth, development and success of the firm.” Visit www.fishergerman.co.uk