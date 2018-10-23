Scouts in Flitwick explore the world

Beaver scouts in Flitwick spent an evening trying out foods as part of World Food Day.

They tasted Australian fairy bread, Italian salami, French bread and cheeses, South African sausage and Japanese rice cakes. They have also spent time learning some words in different European languages. On another evening they painted a selection of stones which were placed behind trees and under bushes in Manor Park, Flitwick Wood and Flitwick Moor.

One of the highlights for the Friday scout troop was getting a feel for army life 100 years ago when they spent a morning at Ampthill Great Park participating in the First World War living history event. They were taught how to march in step and also how to hold their rifles. They also had the opportunity to see some of the equipment soldiers would have used over 100 years ago. The story of Armistice Day was explained to them and why it is held at 11am on November 11 every year.

The Cub Scouts invited members of the unit that will be attending the World Scout Jamboree in America and Mexico in 2019. Activities included making a totem pole, trying on Mexican clothes, learning some Spanish words and finding out some facts about America and Mexico. The Cubs also found out about food from other countries and tasted some. During another evening the children were taught some knots and then made edible rafts from breadsticks and strawberry laces.

Visit www.flitwickscoutgroup.org.uk