Scout leader from Bedford will tower over rivals in London Marathon as she goes for world record

A fun-loving scout leader plans to recapture her world record on stilts at this year’s London Virgin Marathon in April.

Michelle Frost, who practically lives on her stilts, was the first to set the world record in 2008 when she completed the London Marathon in 8 hours 25 minutes.

Four years later her record was beaten by Hammersmith brother and sister George and Charley Phillips who crossed the line in 6 hours 50 minutes.

Michelle, now aged 32, has been stilt walking for over 20 years and hopes to shave at least an hour off this record on April 22.

She will be cheered all the way by beaver scouts from her Bedford and Ouse Valley Scout Group - and at 9 feet tall she will be easy to spot!

The former Wootton Upper School pupil, orginally from Kempston, found out she was a natural on stilts at the age of 12.

Michelle will be running in aid of the MND Association, a charity supporting those affected by motor neurone disease.

When the charity chose her for the epic marathon run she said: “I’m so proud to be taking part in the London Marathon for #TeamMND and raising much needed awareness for the MND Association.”

Michelle - also known as Rainbow Dave - is now in serious training around the area.

She’ll be walking tall dressed in the blue and orange of the MND Association.

To donate to her charity fund go to Justgiving.com/Michelle-Frost5