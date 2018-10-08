Scout leader and foster carer from Flitwick awarded for her dedication to helping children

A cub scout leader and foster carer has won two awards which recognise the roles of outstanding people.

Nicky Taylor collected bronze awards at the BBC Three Counties Radio People Awards for her role with Flitwick Scout Group and also as a foster carer.

Nicky has been a volunteer at the group for more than 20 years having previously been a volunteer in North London and Oxfordshire. She runs a beaver colony and cub pack and is also the assistant group scout leader.

Her involvement with the group has resulted in them becoming the biggest in the county with over 250 members and she regularly organises and runs camps.

In 2014 her commitment to scouting was recognised by the Scout Association when she was awarded the Silver Acorn, only given to people who have normally completed at least 25 years of especially distinguished service.

Nicky retired from teaching in 2014 and along with her husband Nigel became foster carers. Since their first placement in July the children they have fostered have ranged from one night to 10 months, including a 10-week period where they were fostering four children.

Nicky said: “Volunteering in scouting is great fun and so rewarding to help children develop different skills. It’s also about giving them the confidence that they can do something such as a high ropes course, or other activities that might be outside their comfort zone. Being a foster carer, it is often about providing children with routine, setting boundaries, encouraging them and helping them with their education.”

Family friend Lauren Haines said: “She’s one in a million. Always has been and always will be. Such an inspirational woman.”