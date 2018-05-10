Scout group reports record numbers at Flitwick

Record numbers of boys and girls have joined Flitwick Scout Group.

Figures released by the Scout Association show the group have over 200 boys and girls aged 6 to 14 plus 48 adult volunteers, 4.6% increase in young people compared to last year.

Lead volunteer for the group, Jonathan Smith said: “Scouting provides skills for life for children. Whether it is lighting a fire, cooking a meal, using a hammer, saw and screwdriver or working as a team, the children will develop skills that will help them throughout their life.

“The children thoroughly enjoy earning badges for a wide range of activities which may include first aid, hiking, being outdoors or being creative. There is something for everyone.”

Research conducted by the Scout Association showed that 65% of volunteers stated that since beginning volunteer work they have developed useful work skills, with 59% saying they feel more confident and 54% feeling more motivated in their jobs.

Robert Taberer, aged 13, said: “I’ve been a beaver, cub and am now a scout and I’ve enjoyed every activity I’ve done. I like the outdoor activities best, such as camping, rafting, hiking and camp fires.”

The group were recently recipients of a High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Award and a Flitwick Town Council award for their voluntary work in the community.

The group have a cub camp at The Quarries in Milton Keynes planned for May, family camp at Bromham in June and cub and scout camp at Gilwell Park in July.

Chief scout Bear Grylls said: “I am so proud that scouting continues to see so many young people and adult volunteers joining up to not only have fun and adventure but also to learn skills for life.”

For further information about Flitwick Scout Group visit www.flitwickscoutgroup.org.uk