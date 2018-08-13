Scout group from Flitwick enjoy week of camping

Fifty members of Flitwick Scout Group have just experienced seven days of activities during a week of camping at Gilwell Park in Essex.

The group enjoyed a 3G swing, archery, bouldering, building shelters and sleeping in them, grass sledging, high ropes, hiking, kayaking, medium ropes, pioneering, raft building, slack lining and a water slide.

The group were camping next to scouts from Ghana and had the enjoyment of exchanging scarves, playing football and sitting round the camp fire singing songs with them.

Some of the highlights for Adam Preece were cooking his evening meal on an open fire he had helped to build, and sleeping out in the shelter he had helped to make. Visit www.flitwickscoutgroup.org.uk