Science lab fun at pop-up sites across Bedford

The BedPop Science Labs will once again be popping up in venues across Bedford, bringing dozens of STEM activities to the heart of the town at part of British Science Week.

Science labs will host dozens of hands-on workshops, activities, demos and experiments on Saturday, March 10 and everything is free. Venues include In2Beats radio station, Gallone’s ice cream parlour, Central Library, Rogan’s Books, The Higgins, Ready Steady Roll, Slide Record Shop, the John Bunyan Museum and the Basement @ Bunyan.

Organiser Erica Roffe said: “This year we’ve added some incredible new events and we’re especially thrilled to be bringing Mark Rutherford School’s pop-up Planetarium to Bedford Central Library. Visitors will be able to step inside and experience the wonders of the solar system, right in the middle of Bedford. We’ve also got an ‘escape room’, DJ and radio production workshops and you can even meet a T-Rex!”

Thanks to a partnership with Access Bedford, four of the outdoor science demos will have sign language interpretation and all venues have disabled access.

The BedPop Science Labs are made possible thanks to generous sponsorship from the Harpur Trust, Cranfield University, Clearblue, the Bedford Clanger, Polam School and You Can Book Me.

Visit bedpop.co.uk for programme details