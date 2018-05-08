School team from Biddenham raise over £10k in hot city marathon

After months of hard training three members of staff from Biddenham School have raised thousands of pounds for charity when they ran in the hottest London Marathon ever.

Phillipa Copley, Aaron Knight and Heather Pateman all completed the London Marathon raising more than £10,000 for their charities - Aaron for the British Heart Foundation, Phillipa for Children with Cancer and Heather for Motor Neurone Disease.

David Bailey, head teacher, said: “Needless to say we are all very proud of all three of our staff’s achievement - not least in how much money they have raised for three worthy causes - especially in that heat!

Phillipa, who was thrilled that the school made such a great contribution, said: “We would like to thank everyone and in particular the staff, students and the families of Biddenham School who supported us in this huge adventure in raising vital funds and awareness for our three charities.

“It was a huge team effort and one we can’t thank people enough for their very kind donations and support.”

Visit https://phillipaslondonmarathon4finnleyswarriors.wordpress.com/