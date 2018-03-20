School launches campaign to help keep cyclists safe

A campaign to keep young cyclists safe is under way at Lakeview Primary School in Wixams.

The School Council is holding assemblies and writing to their local MP to highlight the importance of wearing cycle helmets when riding bikes and

scooters.

The children have collated statistics, which show that:

> 90 percent of accidents involving young cyclists occur between 80am and 9pm and 3pm to 6pm

> 1 child under the age of 15 is killed riding a bike and 12 are seriously injured each week

> 75 per cent of fatal cycle accidents involve a head injury

> 97 per cent of cyclists who died were NOT wearing a cycle helmet.

“The School Council feel very strongly about this important message”, said head teacher Anita Evans. “They are working hard to get the message over

that wearing a cycle helmet can be a life saver and that parents should lead by example and wear one too when they are riding a bike. Now the spring is

here more people will be getting their bikes out so this is a good time to highlight this issue.”

The motto of the School Council on this issue is – wear a helmet, stay safe and be happy.