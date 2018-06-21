School fete starts fundraiser for Bedford Road Primary

A fete is one of the events Bedford Road Primary School in Kempston is holding as it launches a fundraising campaign to develop the play areas in the grounds.

The children have all designed their own ideas for the school playground and are entering the TPDAL playground design competition.

The PTFA are holding a school fete on Saturday, June 30 between 11.30am and 2pm. There will be stalls such as tombola, face painting, teacher tin can alley, archery, cakes, beat the goalie, stocks and special guest Rocky from Paw Patrol.

All the proceeds are going to fund new play equipment in the playground and to redesign the foundation stage outside area. The school is also looking to fund a new trim trail on the field as the existing one is being removed.

On Sunday, July 22, 20 teachers, children and parents will be taking part in the Northampton Colour run. A chocolate bingo family afternoon is planned for October.

The school is also hoping to bid for National Lottery Funding and local supermarket initiatives.

A spokeswoman said: “The children all deserve fun and stimulating equipment to play with during their breaks and the school would welcome any local companies who could support with equipment or fundraising to contact us.”

There is also a Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bedfordroad-primaryschool

Find them on Facebook at Bedford Road Primary School and Twitter @bedford_road

Those pictured promoting the fete are all children whose parents are part of the PTFA.