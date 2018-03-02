School closures in Bedford Borough

The following schools are open in Bedford today despite the cold weather:
Bromham Primary School;
Eileen Wade Primary School;
Great Denham Primary School;
Kempston Challenger Academy;
Milton Ernest Primary School;
Springfield Primary School;
Wilden Primary School.
The following schools have told Bedford Borough Council that they are closed:
Alban Church of England Academy;
Balliol Primary School;
Bedford Road Primary School;
Biddenham Secondary School;
Brickhill Primary School;
Broadmead Lower School;
Camestone Primary School;
Carlton Primary School;
Castle Newnham Primary School;
Castle Newnham Secondary School;
Cherry Trees Nursery School;
Christopher Reeves Primary School;
Cotton End Primary School;
Edith Cavell Primary School;
Goldington Green Primary Academy;
Goldington Green Academy;
Goldington Secondary Academy;
Greys Education Centre;
Hazeldene Primary School;
Kempston Rural Primary School;
King’s Oak Primary School;
Kymbrook Primary School;
Lakeview Primary School;
Livingstone Primary School;
Mark Rutherford Secondary Academy;
Marston Vale Middle School;
Peter Pan Nursery School;
Pinchmill Primary School;
Priory Primary School;
Ravensden Primary School;
Renhold Primary School;
Ridgeway School;
Riseley Primary School;
Roxton Primary School;
Scott Primary School;
Shackleton Primary School;
Sheerhatch Primary School;
St James Primary School;
St Lawrence Primary School;
Thurleigh Primary School;
Turvey Primary School;
Westfield School;
Wilstead Primary School;
Wootton Lower School.
Other schools do not subscribe to Bedford Borough Council’s emergency school status notifications service.