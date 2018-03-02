School closures in Bedford Borough

Schools remain closed due to snow
The following schools are open in Bedford today despite the cold weather:

Bromham Primary School;

Eileen Wade Primary School;

Great Denham Primary School;

Kempston Challenger Academy;

Milton Ernest Primary School;

Springfield Primary School;

Wilden Primary School.

The following schools have told Bedford Borough Council that they are closed:

Alban Church of England Academy;

Balliol Primary School;

Bedford Road Primary School;

Biddenham Secondary School;

Brickhill Primary School;

Broadmead Lower School;

Camestone Primary School;

Carlton Primary School;

Castle Newnham Primary School;

Castle Newnham Secondary School;

Cherry Trees Nursery School;

Christopher Reeves Primary School;

Cotton End Primary School;

Edith Cavell Primary School;

Goldington Green Primary Academy;

Goldington Green Academy;

Goldington Secondary Academy;

Greys Education Centre;

Hazeldene Primary School;

Kempston Rural Primary School;

King’s Oak Primary School;

Kymbrook Primary School;

Lakeview Primary School;

Livingstone Primary School;

Mark Rutherford Secondary Academy;

Marston Vale Middle School;

Peter Pan Nursery School;

Pinchmill Primary School;

Priory Primary School;

Ravensden Primary School;

Renhold Primary School;

Ridgeway School;

Riseley Primary School;

Roxton Primary School;

Scott Primary School;

Shackleton Primary School;

Sheerhatch Primary School;

St James Primary School;

St Lawrence Primary School;

Thurleigh Primary School;

Turvey Primary School;

Westfield School;

Wilstead Primary School;

Wootton Lower School.

Other schools do not subscribe to Bedford Borough Council’s emergency school status notifications service.