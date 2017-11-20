Santa the star attraction for Christmas lights switch on in Bedford town centre

Bedford’s Christmas lights will be powered up on Thursday (November 23), illuminating the first extended trading day of the season.

The switch-on will be accompanied by an afternoon of free entertainment in the town centre and fireworks on The Embankment from 7pm.

The jolly fat man with the white beard, right, is also planning to bring Rudolf and the rest to Harpur Square for a quick getaway from monitoring his elves to be the show’s star attraction.

The day’s movers and shakers are BedfordBID and you can get more details on their website www.lovebedford.co.uk