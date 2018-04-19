Ruby Wax visits Relate ahead of her performance at Bedford Corn Exchange

Comedian, bestselling author and leading mental health campaigner Ruby Wax visited Relate Bedfordshire and Luton yesterfay before performing her show, Frazzled, at Bedford Corn Exchange.

Ruby, who was appointed President of Relate in November 2017, was given a tour of the Centre , based at St Paul’s Sqyare, Bedford, before meeting staff to find out more about their work supporting people of all ages, backgrounds and sexual orientations to improve their relationships.

MBTC Ruby Wax in Bedford

Relate Bedfordshire and Luton provides a range of relationship support services such as couples counselling, individual counselling, family counselling, children and young people’s counselling, sex therapy and mediation. Their non-judgmental services helped more than 2000 clients each year including over 500 children and young people. They deliver services from eight outreach posts across the Bedfordshire and Luton area including 10 schools.

Ruby Wax said: “When we’re feeling anxious or depressed it has an immediate impact on our partners, kids, friends and even co-workers.I’m delighted to be working with Relate to promote healthy relationships and make sure there’s no stigma in helping ourselves to connect with others. I’d urge anyone in the area who needs confidential support to contact Relate Bedfordshire and Luton. These people can help!”

Alison Chamberlain, Chair at Relate Bedfordshire and Luton said: “We were delighted that Ruby was able to give her time to visit the Bedford Centre and meet us before her Bedford show. Our relationships are so closely linked to our mental health and wellbeing with a quarter of Relate’s clients saying that mental health issues are causing tension in their relationship. Ruby has worked tirelessly to tackle the stigma associated with mental health and in her new role as Relate’s President we’re excited that she’s now working with Relate to break down the barriers associated with accessing counselling and other vital services.”