Rogue landlord fined over £10K for poor living conditions at property in village near Bedford

A rogue landlord has been fined more than £10,000 after failing to improve poor living conditions for tenants at his property in Marston Moretaine.

The landlord, Mr Balwinder Singh Chandi, owns a property in Bedford Road and was served with an Improvement Notice by Central Bedfordshire Council as a result of its poor conditions.

But after the landlord did not make the necessary improvements in time the council took the case to Luton Magistrates Court on December 18 2018.

Mr Balwinder Singh Chandi pleaded guilty and received a fine of £10,000, a victim surcharge of £170 and was ordered to pay costs of £2,356.33 - a total of £12,526.33.

Cllr Carole Hegley, Executive Member for Adults, Social Care and Housing Operations said: “Landlords of Houses in Multiple Occupation must apply for a licence, which is in place to ensure that tenants are safe.

“Despite us requesting that improvements be made, the landlord carried on and has paid the price.”

Landlords who fail to apply for a licence will be committing an offence which may result in a prosecution, criminal conviction and a large fine. Find out more at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/housing

If you have a property which requires an House in Multiple Occupation Licence please contact Central Bedfordshire Council’s Private Sector Housing team on 0300 300 8767 or PSH@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.