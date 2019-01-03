Robin Hood shares some fascinating panto facts before bidding farewell to Milton Keynes

It’s almost time for Robin Hood and his Merry Men to pack up their quivers, hang up their green pointy hats and head back up the M1 to Sherwood Forest.

But just before they wave farewell to the leafy boulevards of Milton Keynes, here are a few fascinating facts and stimulating stats about the show that you might not have known…

> Shane Richie’s Personal Assistant takes his dog, Archie, to work with him

> In total, there are 18 performers in the cast

> There are two teams of eight children from DanceBox Studios in the Hub in each show

> It takes seven people to operate the dinosaur featured in the show

> Five musicians, including the Musical Director, play all the music and songs in Robin Hood

> Just as Friar Tuck and Robin Hood are good friends in the show, so Peter Piper and Shane

> Richie are great mates who do panto together every year

> Think doing panto at Christmas time is a doddle for the cast? They’ve got to keep making magic

on stage throughout 62 performances in total

> The set came to the theatre on seven different lorries

> The get-in took approximately three days with two overnight shifts needing 13 staff from MKT in action

and ten from production company Qdos working collaboratively

> Through their commitment to making Robin Hood accessible to all MKTheatre have delivered a British Sign

Language Interpreted performance, a captioned performance, a touch tour, an audio described

performance and a relaxed performance.

> Creative Learning have delivered their first BSL interpreted backstage tour for students from St

Paul’s Catholic School as well as two Robin Hood onstage family workshops and a ‘back by

popular demand’ behind the scenes tour of Robin Hood.