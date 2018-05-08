Roads in Bedford Borough to be re-surfaced - for second time

Several roads in Bedford Borough are to be resurfaced for a second time due to sub-standard work.

The roads were recently resurfaced by a contractor, but council inspectors found the work was not of an acceptable quality.

The contractor has now agreed to re-do the works at no cost to the council.

The roads set to be resurfaced include Knights Avenue and Highbury Grove, Clapham, Tyne Crescent, Brunel Road, Queens Drive, bedford and Great Barford High Street. The work will be carried in out over May and June 2018.

Councillor Charles Royden, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Transport said: “We carry out careful inspections of the quality of all resurfaced roads. The contractor has agreed to carry out these works at no cost to the council or the local taxpayers.”