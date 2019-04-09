Road closed near Wyboston following car collision

The A428 near Wyboston is currently closed in both directions for emergency repairs to the River Ouse Crossing.

Significant damage was caused to the bridge during an incident on Sunday night involving two cars and over 300 metres of concrete blocks will need to be installed along the parapet to ensure the structure remains safe for road users.

Installation of the concrete blocks will take between three to four hours and it is expected the road will be reopened this afternoon.

Drivers are advised to plan their journeys and listen to the latest traffic reports before setting out. There will be a signed diversion route in place while the road is closed.

Highways England Operations Manager Kane Jindal said, “We are doing everything we can to complete the repairs as quickly and safely as possible and we’d like to thank drivers for their patience while we carry out this essential emergency work.”