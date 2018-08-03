River tragedy sparks safety warning to all

The tragic drowning of a young man in Harrold has sparked a massive warning from emergency services.

The man, in his 20s, is thought to have gone for a dip in the Great Ouse just behind Harrold Co-op in order to cool off during the heatwave on Friday.

Witnesses reported he had got into difficulties and fire, police and ambulance were called. But despite an exhaustive search involving 20 firefighters, a rescue sled and underwater cameras, the man could not be found.

His body was recovered from the river by police the following day.

The man is thought to have entered the river yards away from a large sign, erected by Harrold Parish Council, warning: “Bathing here is dangerous. Do so at your own risk.”

This week the Bedfordshire Prepared Group, which comprising the emergency services and the NHS, warned people never to go into rivers.

“It may be hot outside but water temperature is likely to be cold and could cause your body to go into cold water shock,” they said.