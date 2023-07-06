News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Retro toys are a hit with grandchildren at Ampthill care home

Residents at Richmond Care Home shared toys from yesteryear with their families
By hannah walkerContributor
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST

Residents at an Ampthill care home were super keen to share their experiences of childhood with the younger generation when they visited their home.

Pam Goundry, aged, 88, who lives at Richmond Manor Care Home was delighted to show her own grandchildren Amelia and Sophia some of the toys of yesteryear.

She said: “Everything has changed so much, and toyshops are full of the most extraordinary games and toys today.

Pam with her grandchildren Amelia and SophiaPam with her grandchildren Amelia and Sophia
Pam with her grandchildren Amelia and Sophia
Most Popular

“However, the old favourites are still able to capture the imagination and keep children occupied for hours.

“Exploring through play is such an important thing for children to do, I have enjoyed watching the reaction of Amelia and Sophia to the Jack in the Box and spinning top!”

Richmond Manor Care Home in Dunstable Street stocked up on the retro toys especially for the activity. The toys included spinning tops, a giant spring slinky, chatter telephone and a wonderful old Jack in the Box.

Richmond's wellbeing and lifestyle coach Clare Cook said: “Sharing experiences between the generations is incredibly beneficial to everyone.

“These kinds of interactions encourage greater social interaction, and they also challenge any assumptions that may run across the generations.

“It was lovely to see Pam and her family enjoying the retro activity and sharing stories and laughing.

“The toys brought back some wonderful memories for residents and the children loved seeing all the old toys.

“The girls particularly liked the phone, not realising it was a telephone, as they hadn’t seen one like that before.”

Related topics:ResidentsAmpthill