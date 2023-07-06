Residents at Richmond Care Home shared toys from yesteryear with their families

Residents at an Ampthill care home were super keen to share their experiences of childhood with the younger generation when they visited their home.

Pam Goundry, aged, 88, who lives at Richmond Manor Care Home was delighted to show her own grandchildren Amelia and Sophia some of the toys of yesteryear.

She said: “Everything has changed so much, and toyshops are full of the most extraordinary games and toys today.

Pam with her grandchildren Amelia and Sophia

“However, the old favourites are still able to capture the imagination and keep children occupied for hours.

“Exploring through play is such an important thing for children to do, I have enjoyed watching the reaction of Amelia and Sophia to the Jack in the Box and spinning top!”

Richmond Manor Care Home in Dunstable Street stocked up on the retro toys especially for the activity. The toys included spinning tops, a giant spring slinky, chatter telephone and a wonderful old Jack in the Box.

Richmond's wellbeing and lifestyle coach Clare Cook said: “Sharing experiences between the generations is incredibly beneficial to everyone.

“These kinds of interactions encourage greater social interaction, and they also challenge any assumptions that may run across the generations.

“It was lovely to see Pam and her family enjoying the retro activity and sharing stories and laughing.

“The toys brought back some wonderful memories for residents and the children loved seeing all the old toys.

