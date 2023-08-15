Retired couple from Putnoe win £665 on Pick My Postcode

Val and Jeff Hollingsworth, a retired couple from Putnoe, have won £665.53 on Pick My Postcode, a free online lottery

It’s an online lottery draw – funded by ad revenue and market research – making it completely free for members. So far, it has given away nearly 1.7 million pounds to its lucky winning members, not including all the bonuses.

Jeff, 75, joined the site seven years ago and never missed checking the draws daily, even when they were on holiday. He suggested his wife Val, 62, join the site a few years after so they could both build their bonus.

Val and Jeff Hollingsworth

The ‘bonus’ on Pick My Postcode is an extra pot of money which members grow themselves by visiting the website daily, completing surveys and by doing extra offers. When their postcode came up on the main draw, they both claimed which split the £200 winnings. With Jeff’s bonus of £420.02 and Val’s £45.51, that brought their total winnings to £665.53.

When asked what they plan to spend their winnings on, they said: “We will be putting the money towards our next trip to see our grandchildren in Perth, Australia.”

When asked what they would say to those losing hope of a win, they said: “Believe. It could be you next.”

The site offers multiple opportunities for your postcode to be picked every single day. Pick My Postcode has 4,835 active members living in Bedfordshire and since 2017, the residents have won a total of £16,757.96.