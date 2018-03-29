Residents welcome closure order of property in Wendover Drive, Bedford

Residents have praised Bedfordshire Police after a closure order was issued at a property in Bedford.

On Tuesday (27 March) officers carried out a warrant at a property in Wendover Drive, following several reports of drug related activity and anti-social behaviour.

Drug related paraphernalia was recovered during the warrant, and a closure order application was submitted to Luton Magistrates’ Court. The order was successfully granted for a period of three months.

One resident said: “I can’t put into words how much of a relief this is to us, thank you for everything.”

Sergeant Luke Blackburn, from the north urban community policing team, said: “This was a really positive outcome for the community and I’d like to thank all the community officers involved for their work in securing the warrant and tackling the issues which matter to local residents.

“This closure order reflects how determined we are to achieve positive results for the local communities we serve.”