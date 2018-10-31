Residents urged to stay safe this Halloween in Bedford

Halloweeners are being urged to respect others while having fun tonight in Bedford.

Bedfordshire Police say Halloween is one of the force’s busiest nights of the year for tackling violence and anti-social behaviour.

Officers are urging safety advice including planning your way home in advance and to not drink and drive.

If you are going for a night out and leaving your house empty, there are steps you can take to minimise a chance of being a victim of burglary. Make your house look lived-in by leaving a light on and make sure you lock all the windows and doors securely.

If you and your family are going out on Halloween to trick-or-treat, keep in mind that not all your neighbours might be as enthusiastic. Think twice if the house is not clearly decorated for the celebration and respect the residents if the house displays a sign not to disturb the occupants.

Motorists are reminded that there is likely to be big increase in pedestrians on the night. Plus, with the shorter days, please be extra vigilant and keep an eye out for little witches and ghosts.

Superintended Nick Lyall said: “We are asking our residents to stay safe and be thoughtful. Halloween is a time of additional demand for our force, so please only use 999 in a genuine emergency. If your report is not urgent you can call 101 or visit our website for more information.

“We would also like to remind people that anti-social behaviour has impact on victims and the local community, and won’t be tolerated. If you are planning on trick-or-treating remember to respect others and do not cause damage to someone’s property.

“We will take all reports seriously and your action during this one night can result in a criminal record so please just go out and enjoy yourself and respect others.”

If you wish to report crime or suspicious behaviour visit the force’s online reporting centre or call 101. In case of emergency or if the crime is still in progress always call 999.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.