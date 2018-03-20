Residents in Bedford invited to find out more about Midland Main Line upgrade

A public drop-in event is being held for residents to find out more about improvements to the railway as part of the Midland Main Line Upgrade.

It wll be held on Thursday, March 22 between 2pm and 6pm at The Harpur Shopping centre in Bedford to allow those living in the area to find out more about the work, with workers from Network Rail on hand to answer any questions.

The latest phase of work will be piling, the process of installing foundations for the masts and gantries that will carry overhead line equipment.

Piling involves driving cylindrical steel structures deep into the ground and can be noisy, with work taking place overnight when fewer trains run.

This work will take place between the following dates and times:

8pm on Saturday, March 24 until 6am on Sunday, March 25

8pm on Tuesday, March 27 until 6am on Wednesday, March 28.

Anyone who can’t make the event but wants to learn more can call the Network Rail National Helpline on 03457 11 41 41.