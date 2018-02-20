Residents delighted at new bench for communal garden at Bedford retirement scheme

A bench bearing a memorial plaque has been presented to bpha residents at Russell Court in Bedford for them to enjoy in their communal garden at the retirement scheme.

The bench, presented by bpha painting and decorating contractor Bell Group, features a commemorative plaque that was specifically dedicated to the residents at Russell Court and includes the words: “May you enjoy many happy, sunny days here.”

Resident Jack Beck said: “The residents will be very pleased with the new bench. We will spend many hours in the garden sitting on it as we all enjoy being outside in the garden. We have lots of functions out here including strawberry teas.”

The work was carried out by Bell Group and managed by Jo-Ann Stother, project manager at bpha. The project was supported by Cormelia Brandy and Helen Etherington from bpha’s Retirement Living services.

Additional works completed by Bell Group include repairs to the three garden benches and two perimeter gates, re-painting of the garden shed and re-felting the roof, complete internal decoration.

Rosanna Giarraputo, Bell Group community engagement co-ordinator, said: “I am so pleased that Bell Group were able to support the residents at Russell Court. We, as a team, had seen how well-loved the garden area is by the residents here. We were more than happy to make it just that little bit more special for them.

“I am incredibly proud of my team for all their hard work on this project. We all hope that the residents continue to enjoy their garden especially with these new additions and improvements.”