Repairs to Hinwick Bridge in Podington delayed until March

Repairs to the damaged Hinwick Bridge at Podington have been delayed due to the unseasonably cold weather with the lime mortar works, affected by the temperature and frosts.

This means the work and subsequent road closure will now commence on March 12 when it’s hoped

the weather will have improved enough for the lime mortar to be used.

Work will then take place seven days a week in order to complete the repairs as quickly as possible, with

completion expected by March 29.

The listed Hinwick bridge was damaged by a vehicle crashing into one of

its parapets,

Situated on Hinwick road, the bridge was built in 1799 by the owner of Hinwick House and listed in 1987.

Further information about any current or planned roadworks in Bedford Borough can

be found on the website www.roadworks.org.