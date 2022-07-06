Redwood Grove: Support centre opens at Bedford's Harpur Suite

A new support centre to help those affected by the explosion at Redwood Grove opened at the Harpur Centre this morning (Wednesday).

It’s taken over from the Emergency Assistance Centre at the John Bunyan Centre which was stood down last night (Tuesday).

The new Information Centre will be open 9am-5pm Monday to Friday – and they’ll be council officers on hand to give support and advice to Redwood Grove residents.

The fire at Redwood Grove on Monday morning (Picture: Alex Feltham / SWNS)

A council spokesman said: “We understand most people would rather stay with family or friends than be placed in emergency accommodation however Bedford Borough Council housing officers will be available at the Information Centre to give advice and arrange accommodation if required.”

You can also call 01234 267422 to speak to a council officer – you will be directed to an emergency number outside normal office hours.

Bedfordshire Police have also set up an information centre for people to report any concerns or find out about family members. Visit here or call 0800 051 6085.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “My heart goes out to the family and friends of all those affected by the terrible incident at Redwood Grove.

“I would like to thank Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Bedfordshire Police, East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, Bedford Borough Council and everyone who have been helping residents and continue to do so.

“Bedford borough residents have again shown their incredible generosity with a number of donations and collections for people of Redwood Grove, but we have more than enough now and cannot take any more.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated or called to offer their support and assistance.”