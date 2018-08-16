Redborne School students celebrate excellent A level results

Students at Redborne School in Ampthill are celebrating another set of excellent A evel results.

20 achieved three A levels at grade A or better with a further seven getting two full grade As plus an A with an extended project or AS level.

Among the high performers were twins Alex and Matthew Cummins. Alex is to study computing at Imperial College in London and Matthew will read Natural Sciences at Cambridge.

Euan Farrell is also going to study Natural Sciences at Cambridge where William Simpson will read Law. Helena Milton-Jones is going to study medicine at Imperial.

Head teacher Steve Gray said: “This was an excellent set of results. Congratulations to students and staff for all their hard work. Over half of the exam results were A star, A or B.

“Most of our students are going off to their chosen university which is great news.”