Trains have been cancelled today on the rural rail route between Bedford and Bletchley.

Services on the Marston Vale Line are suspended due to animals on the track.

It is not known when services will resume.

The Marson Vale Line also calls at Fenny Stratford, Bow Brickhill, Woburn Sands, Aspley Guise, Ridgmont, Lidlington, Millbrook, Stewartby, Kempston Hardwick and Bedford St Johns