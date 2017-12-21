RAF trip and sleepover keep beavers busy

Beaver Scouts from Flitwick enjoyed a day trip to RAF Hendon as part of their Air Activities badge.

This was followed by a sleepover in the group’s HQ which included a dinner, popcorn and a movie, and they also spent an evening on Christmas crafts and had a Scottish themed evening to celebrate St Andrew’s Day.

The cub scouts completed a hike around the perimeter of Center Parcs. George Bracey said: “It was a great adventure walking in the woods in the dark. It’s something I wouldn’t have done if I had not been in cubs.” Two of the cub packs visited Tesco to earn their ‘Farm to Fork’ badge. They were able to see and taste different cheeses, bread and fruit. They have also been finalising their Digital Citizen badge.

Some of the scouts have been climbing at Flitwick Leisure Centre and others had a night hike around Barton Springs. They have also been finishing off their Chef and Survival Skills badges.

Adult volunteer Nigel Taylor said: “Scouting provides a wide range of activities for all young people. It provides them with opportunities to go on visits, earn badges, go behind the scenes in various places, learn new skills, make new friends and get out into the fresh air. All of the children will have fun, adventure, be challenged and learn skills that will help them in life. It also gives adult volunteers a great chance to pass on their knowledge to others.”

For further information about Flitwick Scout Group, visit www.flitwickscoutgroup.org.uk