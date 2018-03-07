RAF sergeant’s medals are stolen by cold-hearted crooks during Bedford snow storm

A RAF sergeant who has served the country for 32 years had all 10 of his medals stolen by snow storm thieves.

Shiv Chand and his wife Amrit drove through the snow to a family pre-wedding party in Elstow on Friday evening.

They left suitcases and bags containing their outfits for the wedding in the back of their 15-year-old Vauxhall Zafira, which was parked in Waltham Drive.

Mr Chand had packed his medals in an RAF bag, while his wife packed her wedding ring and traditional wedding necklace in her suitcase.

“The car was absolutely covered in snow. But thieves smashed the back window and stole the lot,” said the couple’s daughter Sabrina.

She said her parents, who celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary next month, are devastated that their memories have been stolen.

Mr Chand, pictured showing his medals to the Queen during an RAF royal visit, has served in Bosnia, Afghanistan and the Falklands during his distinguished career.

Police are investigating the theft and the family is appealing for people to report anybody trying to sell Indian gold jewellery – which includes a necklace engraved with the letter A – or any RAF service and cross band medals.

Anybody with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference JH/9917/2017. Or call Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.