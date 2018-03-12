Quiz night in Ampthill for town light fund

The first fundraising event of the year is being held by The Friends of Ampthill’s Christmas Lights volunteer group.

The group are holding a general knowledge quiz on Friday, April 6 at the Cross Keys pub in Pulloxhill, at 7.30pm, for a prompt start at 8pm.

The Rainbow Warriors claimed the 2017 Champions title, just pipping the ultra-consistent Barnstormers, with very few points separating the other 10 teams who took part.

The big question is for this 15th year of the event - who will emerge as this year’s top team?

Entry is limited to a maximum of 12 teams of four people and must be pre-booked.

The cost is being held at £12 per person which includes a hot supper of lasagne or bangers and mash, with a vegetarian option available on request.

Star prize in the evening’s raffle is a very generous White Hart Hotel voucher for dinner, bed and breakfast for two people.

Please register your team with Phil by calling 07904 953096, Donna on 01525 844171, or Richard on 01525 403141.