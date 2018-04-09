Quiz and grand raffle launches Ampthill Christmas lights year of fundraising

The Friends of Ampthill’s Christmas lights 15th year of fundraising general knowledge quizzes got off to a cracking start.

A meal, raffle and a test of knowledge ensured a successful evening in Pulloxhill on Friday, April 6.

Defending champions The Rainbow Warriors unusually were in fourth place and eight points adrift of the half-time leaders after rounds of questions featuring the ice breaker, picture, cars and abbreviations.

Consistent high scoring in the interval round, and those centred on Only Fools and Horses and advertisements, eventually saw The Rainbow Warriors team of Colin Raine, Nicola Ryan-Raine, Paul Lovett and Bruce Masters amass 67 points with other quartets snapping at their heels on 66, 65, and 64 points.

A superb freshly-cooked meal was created by the chefs at The Cross Keys, Pulloxhill and a sparkling raffle held.

Sue Whittaker won the star prize of dinner, bed and breakfast for two people kindly donated by The White Hart Hotel, Ampthill.

The draw completed a thoroughly enjoyable evening which raised the magnificent sum of £414.19. Special thanks to question setter Philip Hines and scorer Sandy Hines.