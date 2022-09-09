News you can trust since 1845

Queen Elizabeth: Where you can lay floral tributes in Bedford

The flag outside Borough Hall has been lowered to half-mast

By Clare Turner
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:12 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:12 am

As we now enter a period of national mourning for 11 days, Bedford Borough Council is inviting residents to pay their respects.

With the news that Books of Condolence will be open tomorrow in the council’s main reception area as well as in the Harpur Suite, you are also encouraged to lay a floral tribute at the entrance to Russell Park nearest to The Embankment.

The Queen

Following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty, the flag outside Borough Hall has been lowered to half-mast.

However, at 11am on Sunday (September 11), it will be raised in recognition of the proclamation of the new King, before lowered again at 1pm on Monday (September 12).

