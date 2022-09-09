Queen Elizabeth: Where you can lay floral tributes in Bedford

As we now enter a period of national mourning for 11 days, Bedford Borough Council is inviting residents to pay their respects.

With the news that Books of Condolence will be open tomorrow in the council’s main reception area as well as in the Harpur Suite, you are also encouraged to lay a floral tribute at the entrance to Russell Park nearest to The Embankment.

The Queen

Following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty, the flag outside Borough Hall has been lowered to half-mast.