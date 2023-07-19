QD Bedford donates over £9k to hospice in Moggerhanger

The store, in Greyfriars, raised the funds through sales of its plastic carrier bags and donations made via counter-top collection tins. The QD team at Bedford are long-term supporters ofSue Ryder St John's Hospiceand were delighted to see these funds go to this very worthy local cause.

Cheryl and Charlotte of QD Bedford donating the funds to Nick and Portia of Sue Ryder

Sue Ryder St John's Hospice provides residential services for people aged 18 and over who are approaching the end of their lives with progressive conditions such as cancer, heart failure and lung disease.

Cheryl Reeve, manager at QD Bedford, said: “We all know that times are tough for charities as everyone feels the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis. The sales from our carrier bags and kind donations from customers have enabled us to raise much-needed funds for fantastic local causes. We have supported the Sue Ryder hospice in Moggerhanger for many years and the team here were keen to ensure the funds raised were given to the charity, enabling them to carry on their brilliant work.”

Nick Burr, senior community fundraiser for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “We are delighted to receive this fantastic donation from QD in Bedford. With only around one third of our funding coming from the Government, the charity relies heavily on the generous support of the local community. The funds donated by QD will be a massive boost and go towards supporting our hospice to provide expert and compassionate palliative care and bereavement support.”

Sue Ryder St John's Hospice is currently looking for walkers to join its Bedford Starlight Hike in October. For more details, see Starlight Hike Bedford | Sue Ryder.

QD opened its first store in Norwich in 1985. The independent, family-run business now has 30 stores in Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and beyond. QD strives to offer ‘value guaranteed’ – doing its best to offer great quality products cheaper than the high street, and when QD can't be cheaper, it will always offer better quality.