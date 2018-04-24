Putnoe parrot captured on camera by keen young wildlife photographer

Another parrot has popped up in Bedford - this time in a garden in Putnoe.

This cheeky ring-necked parakeet - a member of the parrot family - was captured on camera by Natalia Dragon.

The Goldington Academy student is a keen wildlife photgrapher and spotted the bright green bird eyeing up some tasty fruit.

These parakeets have bright red beaks, are noisy and fly straight and fast.

They are widespread in the southern counties of Kent, Sussex and Surrey.

A similar parakeet was spotted on a birdtable off Winchester Road, Bedford, a couple of weeks ago.