Pupils in Carlton help others with reverse advent calendar

Caring school children in Carlton decided to help those in need in the run up to the festive season.

The pupils in Woodpecker class at Carlton C of E Primary School decided to give something back this Christmas by organising a reverse advent calendar for their class.

Instead of getting a chocolate when they opened their class advent calendar, each pupil took in a food item.

The collection of food was taken to a local food bank to be distributed to those who need help this yuletide.

Head teacher Sue Burt said: “The idea for the reverse advent calendar came from the pupils and reflects our December value of care and compassion.

“I’m always very proud when the pupils get involved in helping others and generate ideas about how they will do this. We look to nurture our children and help them to become good citizens.”